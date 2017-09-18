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    2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

    FC8243/09

    High performance on all floors

    The Philips PowerGo vacuum cleaner delivers top cleaning performance with an energy efficient motor. Keep the air in your home clean and healthy, too, thanks to our Allergy Filter that traps 99.9%+ of harmful particles.

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    2000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

    High performance on all floors

    With allergy filter to trap fine dust & allergens

    • 900 W
    • 99.9% dust pick-up*
    • Compact and lightweight
    900W motor for high suction power

    900W motor for high suction power

    High-efficiency 900W motor delivers high suction power for great cleaning results.

    99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver great cleaning results

    99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver great cleaning results

    High performance nozzle and high suction power ensure you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust*.

    Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

    Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

    Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

    Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

    Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

    9-meter reach from plug to nozzle allows longer use without unplugging.

    Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of particles – ECARF certified

    Allergy Filter captures 99.9% of particles – ECARF certified

    Certified allergy filter captures 99.9% of dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - ideal for allergy sufferers.

    Adjustable suction power for every cleaning task

    Adjustable suction power for every cleaning task

    Choose the right level of suction for any cleaning task and every surface in your home.

    Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand

    Onboard tool is conveniently stored so it's always to hand

    Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.

    Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3-liter dust chamber

    Easy long-lasting bags fit into large 3-liter dust chamber

    Large 3-liter dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.

    Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

    Multi-purpose nozzle for great cleaning on different floors

    Multi-purpose nozzle can be easily adjusted using the foot pedal, for optimal use on hard floors or carpets.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Color
      Sporty red
      Product type
      Bagged vacuum cleaner
      Noise level (standard)
      < 77 dB
      Dust capacity
      3 L
      Warranty
      2 years
      Action radius
      9 m
      Input power (IEC)
      750W
      Input power (max)
      900W
      Motor Filter
      Washable filter
      Exhaust filter
      HEPA: Filters > 99,99%
      Tube coupling
      Conical
      Carrying handle
      Front & Top
      Power control
      Yes
      Tube type
      Metal 2-piece telescopic
      Wheel type
      Plastic
      Accessory storage
      Yes
      Parking position
      Vertical & horizontal
      Dust bags included
      1x
      Cord length
      6 m
      Dust bag type
      s-Bag

    • Design

      Sustainable package
      100% recycled materials

    • Accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Multi-purpose nozzle
      Included accessories
      Stored crevice tool 2in1

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Weight
      4.3 kg

    • Compatibility

      Related Accessories 1
      CP1349
      Related Accessories 2
      CP0537 Inlet filter
      Related Accessories 3
      CP0538 Exhaust filter

    • Technical Specifications

      Voltage
      230 V
      Frequency
      50-60 Hz

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Durability

      User Manual
      100% recycled paper

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    • 99.9% dust pick-up on hard floors with crevices (IEC62885-2).

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