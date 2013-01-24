Full performance, smart cleaning
The Philips SmartPro Easy gives autonomous, optimal cleaning result in 2 steps: its side brushes swipe all dirt, strong suction vacuums it all. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Full performance, smart cleaning
The Philips SmartPro Easy gives autonomous, optimal cleaning result in 2 steps: its side brushes swipe all dirt, strong suction vacuums it all. See all benefits
Full performance, smart cleaning
The Philips SmartPro Easy gives autonomous, optimal cleaning result in 2 steps: its side brushes swipe all dirt, strong suction vacuums it all. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Full performance, smart cleaning
The Philips SmartPro Easy gives autonomous, optimal cleaning result in 2 steps: its side brushes swipe all dirt, strong suction vacuums it all. See all benefits
Side brushes and a vacuum remove dirt and dust from your floors. The exhaust filter traps fine dust and particles. It captures dirt and dust.
Philips SmartPro Easy offers a 24 hour scheduling function, so you can program your next cleaning session 24 hours in advance.
Depending on the type of the room, the Robotic Vacuum cleaner will follow one or several cleaning modes: Z-type cleaning, spiral, bounce or wall-following cleaning patterns.
Philips robot vacuum cleaner has a very compact and slim design that allows it to clean under very low spaces.
Compact but strong - your Philips robot vacuum cleaner has 600 Pa of suction power, so it can clean efficiently with the power you need to get rid of dust and dirt, fast.
You can dispose dust from the dust bucket without touching the dirt.
Just turn it ON and it will immediately start cleaning your floors. It is very easy to use.
Philips SmartPro Easy is equipped with the Smart Detection System 2, a combination of smart chips, up to 23 sensors and accelerometer, that makes the robot efficient to clean on its own. The Robot understands the environment and chooses an optimal cleaning trategy to clean your home as quickly as possible. The robot does not get jammed and returns to its docking station when necessary.
Ultra Hygiene EPA12 filter captures 99.5% of fine dust particles while filtering the exhaust air. This keeps dust securely within the container, preventing secondary contamination.
The powerful Lithium-Ion battery has a longer lifetime and a shorter charging time than standard batteries. The new robot vacuum cleaner runs up to 105 min.
Performance
Usability
Design
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions