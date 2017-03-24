Search terms

    PowerPro Compact Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC9330/09

    With the Philips Bagless Vacuum 3000 Series, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and our TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in one.

    Hygienic emptying with one-hand

    • 900 W
    • PowerCyclone 5
    • Allergy H13 filter
    900W motor for high suction power

    High-efficiency 900W motor delivers high suction power for thorough cleaning results.

    99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver high cleaning performance

    TriActive nozzle and high suction power ensure you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust*.

    PowerCyclone 5 keeps strong suction power for longer

    PowerCyclone 5 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain high performance and strong suction power for longer.

    Dust container designed for hygienic emptying with one hand

    Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.

    Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

    Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

    Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

    The fully-sealed filtration system captures >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - for allergy sufferers and anyone demanding a higher level of hygiene. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13**.

    Integrated soft brush

    Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

    TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

    TriActive nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. The specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets, while the large front opening sucks up big bits. Air channels and brushes on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

    ActiveLock couplings easily adjust to every task

    ActiveLock couplings allow attachments to easily fit to the telescopic tube with a simple snap.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      TriActive nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Crevice tool
      • Integrated brush
      Accessory storage
      On tubeclip

    • Compatibility

      Relevant filter variant
      FC8010/02

    • Design

      Color
      Monza Red

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      410 x 281 x 247  mm
      Weight of product
      4,7  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      100% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Performance

      Input power (IEC)
      750  W
      Input power (max)
      900  W
      Noise level
      76 dB

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      1.5  L
      Exhaust filter
      Allergy H13 filter
      Motor filter
      Washable filter
      Filtration level
      HEPA13 level**

    • Usability

      Action radius
      9  m
      Carrying handle
      Front
      Cord length
      6  m
      Tube type
      Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
      Wheel type
      Plastic

    • 99.9% dust pick-up on hard floors with crevices (IEC62885-2).
    • *Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.

