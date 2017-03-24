FC9330/09
Picks-up 99.9%* of fine dust
With the Philips Bagless Vacuum 3000 Series, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to PowerCyclone 5 technology and our TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in one.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
High-efficiency 900W motor delivers high suction power for thorough cleaning results.
TriActive nozzle and high suction power ensure you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust*.
PowerCyclone 5 technology accelerates the air flow in the cylindrical chamber to separate dust from the air and maintain high performance and strong suction power for longer.
Easy-to-empty dust container is designed for hygienic disposal with one hand, to help minimize dust cloud.
Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.
The fully-sealed filtration system captures >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dust mites - for allergy sufferers and anyone demanding a higher level of hygiene. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13**.
Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.
TriActive nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. The specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets, while the large front opening sucks up big bits. Air channels and brushes on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.
ActiveLock couplings allow attachments to easily fit to the telescopic tube with a simple snap.
