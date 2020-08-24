2 year warranty
Discontinued
FM12FD175B/00
Easy to use, plug and play!
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive MOTION edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
128GB
Motion Edition 3.2
USB Type-C
High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.
High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.