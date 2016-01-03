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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Headphones

FX3BK/00

1

| (1) Review

Rich bass

Sleek, lightweight, compact and foldable design make these headphones perfect for carrying and storage. Soft oval cushions let you wear them for hours without noticing.

See all benefits

with lightweight foldable design

Rich bass

  • Over-ear

  • Black

40 mm neodymium drivers for rich bass and powerful sound

40mm neodymium drivers deliver heavy bass and powerful sound.

Compact foldable design for easy portability and storage

A unique folding design allows you to fold the FX headphones into a ball for easier transport and storage.

Noise isolating around-ear cushions block external sounds

40mm neodymium drivers deliver heavy bass and powerful sound.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

03/01/2016

US

US

Poor build quality

I bought these headphone a while ago and i was very surpised how good they sound. Sound wise they are perfect. Great bass and highs but the build quality is horeble. After a few months the broke in 2. I only used them at my desk. I never left the house with them because they are way too fragile....

This review was made for FX3BK Headphones

This review was made for FX3BK Headphones

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