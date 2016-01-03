2 year warranty
Discontinued
FX3BK/00
Rich bass
Sleek, lightweight, compact and foldable design make these headphones perfect for carrying and storage. Soft oval cushions let you wear them for hours without noticing.
Over-ear
Black
40mm neodymium drivers deliver heavy bass and powerful sound.
A unique folding design allows you to fold the FX headphones into a ball for easier transport and storage.
40mm neodymium drivers deliver heavy bass and powerful sound.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
M1Ha1
03/01/2016
US
Poor build quality
I bought these headphone a while ago and i was very surpised how good they sound. Sound wise they are perfect. Great bass and highs but the build quality is horeble. After a few months the broke in 2. I only used them at my desk. I never left the house with them because they are way too fragile....
This review was made for FX3BK Headphones
This review was made for FX3BK Headphones