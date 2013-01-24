Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Nano Protect Filter

FY1410/30
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Intelligent purification Intelligent purification Intelligent purification
    -{discount-value}

    Nano Protect Filter

    FY1410/30
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Intelligent purification

    The NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance. See all benefits

    Nano Protect Filter

    Intelligent purification

    The NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance. See all benefits

    Intelligent purification

    The NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance. See all benefits

    Nano Protect Filter

    Intelligent purification

    The NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all filters-and-accessories

      Intelligent purification

      Captures 99.97% of particles

      • Captures 99.97% of particles
      As long as 24 months lifetime

      As long as 24 months lifetime

      Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter has 111 optimized pleats. This covers an unfolded area of about 1.6m2 to ensure a long lifetime up to 24 months.

      Captures 99.97% of particles

      Captures 99.97% of particles

      Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter is made of high quality material. It can capture up to 99.97%* of particles even as small as 0.3 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, bacteria* and viruses*. The high grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.