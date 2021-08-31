Search terms

Genuine replacement filter

Humidification Wick

FY2425/30
  • Healthy air, always Healthy air, always Healthy air, always
    The original Philips humidification wick perfectly fits your appliance to ensure consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud Technology to emit nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor and humidify the air with up to 99% less bacteria. See all benefits

    The original Philips humidification wick perfectly fits your appliance to ensure consistently high performance. It uses NanoCloud Technology to emit nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor and humidify the air with up to 99% less bacteria. See all benefits

      NanoCloud Technology with hygienic humidification

      • NanoCloud Technology
      • Up to 99% less bacteria
      • Up to 6 months lifetime
      Perfect fit for consistently high performance

      Perfect fit for consistently high performance

      Replacing the filter with the original Philips humidification wick ensures a consistently high and efficient performance of your air humidifier. It is designed specifically for the indicated device to make sure it perfectly fits and allows the appliance to operate smoothly.

      Up to 99% less bacteria with NanoCloud technology(1)

      Up to 99% less bacteria with NanoCloud technology(1)

      Unique NanoCloud Technology uses natural evaporation to emit pure water vapor. Due to its fine size, it is extremely difficult for bacteria or residue to attach to humidifying the air with up to 99% less bacteria released than standard ultrasonic humidifiers (1).

      Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

      Philips filters ensure that your device works effectively

      Our filters go through a set of mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7, to provide the best performance of your Philips humidifier until the last day of the filters lifespan.

      Up to 6 months of usage

      Up to 6 months of usage

      This humidification wick provides consistent protection and guarantees optimal filtration up to 6 months.

      Follow the Smart filter status indicator on your device

      Follow the Smart filter status indicator on your device

      Your Philips device notifies you when to clean or replace the humidification wick. This makes the maintenance of the appliance effortless whileensuring that youalways enjoy comfortable, clean air.

      Connect with the device and monitor the filter lifetime

      Connect with the device and monitor the filter lifetime

      Monitor the lifetime and status of your filter anytime, anywhere with the CleanHome+ app. Get alerted when its time to change your filter and easily order a replacement directly through the app.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        27*255*255  mm
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        235*19 mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        0.188  kg

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        0.077  kg

      • Weight and dimensions

        Color(s)
        Blue

      • Performance

        Filter
        Humidification Wick
        Bacteria filtration
        Up to 99% less(1)

      • Compatability

        Suitable for these models
        • AC2729
        • AC2726

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • (1) Compared to standard ultrasonic humidifier modules that do not contain additional technology to reduce bacteria-spreading, tested by independent lab

