Steam iron

GC1015
  Fast and efficient - guaranteed
    Steam iron

    GC1015
    Fast and efficient - guaranteed

    Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.

    Steam iron

    Steam iron

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      Speed shaped soleplate

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      Continuous steam of 15 g/min

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Linished soleplate

      1200 W steam iron with 150 ml water tank

      The steam iron is with 1200 W power, and 150 ml water tank

      Thin soleplate for better heating

      Vent design for uniform steam

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        Linished
        Steam output
        Yes
        Continuous steam output
        15  g/min
        Spray
        Yes
        Power
        1200  W

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        150  ml

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Self clean

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220  V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

