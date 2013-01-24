Home
  Integrated Calc-Clean function
    Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function.

      Integrated Calc-Clean function

      Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal.

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Iron temperature-ready light

      Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        180 degree cord freedom
        Anti-scale management
        Calc-Clean
        Cord length
        1,8  m
        Safe in use
        Exceeds international drop test standards
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        180  ml

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 15 gr/min
        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip
        Soleplate
        Optimal vent pattern

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Fast heat-up
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50-60
        Power
        1400
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        26.1 x 11.5 x 13.6
        Product weight
        1,06

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

