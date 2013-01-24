Fast and efficient - guaranteed
Steam iron with 3 steam settings and durable, highly scratch-resistant Dupont Dynaglide soleplate. Integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Continuous steam up to 15 g/min for better crease removal.
The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.
Golden American Heritage soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics
Continuous steam of 15 g/min
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
The steam iron is with 1200 W power, and 150 ml water tank
Thin soleplate for better heating
Vent design for uniform steam
Fast & powerful crease removal
Easy to use
Calc management
Technical specifications