Simple, fast and effective
This high quality lightweight Philips iron GC135/01 is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simple, fast and effective
This high quality lightweight Philips iron GC135/01 is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way. See all benefits
Simple, fast and effective
This high quality lightweight Philips iron GC135/01 is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Simple, fast and effective
This high quality lightweight Philips iron GC135/01 is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way. See all benefits
The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.
1100 W Powerful Philips iron
Cast-in soleplate technology for faster and uniform heating
Fast & powerful crease removal
Comfortable ironing
Easy to use
Technical specifications