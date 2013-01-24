Fast and efficient - guaranteed
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast and efficient - guaranteed
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. See all benefits
Fast and efficient - guaranteed
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fast and efficient - guaranteed
There’s so much more to life than household chores, so you want to get them done as quickly as possible. With its special pointed tip, uniquely designed steam holes and smooth-gliding soleplate, this quality iron is simply built for speed. See all benefits
The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.
Continuous steam up to 17 g/min for better crease removal.
This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.
The durable aluminium soleplate easily glides over all fabrics, is scratch resistant and easy to clean.
The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.
Less refilling with the extra-large 180 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.
Easy to use
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Calc management
Fast & powerful crease removal