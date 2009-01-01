2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1703/01
Ironing brand
Steam 17g/min
Aluminium soleplate
Anti-calc
1400 Watts
This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.
The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.
Less refilling with the extra-large 180 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.
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