Search terms

EN
ID
1

1700 series

Steam iron

GC1815
Find support for this product
  • Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed Fast and efficient - guaranteed
    -{discount-value}

    1700 series Steam iron

    GC1815
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Fast and efficient - guaranteed

      Speed shaped soleplate

      • Golden Dynaglide
      1700 Watt enables constant high steam output

      1700 Watt enables constant high steam output

      This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.

      Continuous steam up to 22 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 22 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 22 g/min for better crease removal.

      Golden DynaGlide soleplate for excellent gliding

      Golden DynaGlide soleplate for excellent gliding

      Golden DynaGlide soleplate for excellent gliding on all fabrics and is scratch resistant.

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up

      The calc clean function enables you to simply flush your Philips iron to remove the calc particles out of your iron. This will extend the lifetime of your iron.

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Less refilling with large 180 ml water tank

      Less refilling with the extra-large 180 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Reaching tricky areas
        Button groove
        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 22 gr/min
        Soleplate
        Optimal vent pattern
        Spray
        Yes
        Reaching tricky areas
        Pointed tip

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1,06
        Product dimensions
        26.1 x 11.5 x 13.6

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1,8 m
        Additional comfort
        180 degree cord freedom
        Anti-scale management
        Calc-Clean
        Safe in use
        Exceeds international drop test standards
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        180 ml

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1700
        Frequency
        50-60
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips Online Shop

          Early access to exclusive offers

          Be the first to hear about new products and sales

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.