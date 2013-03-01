Search terms

EN
ID
1

PowerLife

Steam iron

GC2960/59
Find support for this product
  • Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day Built to perform, day after day
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    PowerLife Steam iron

    GC2960/59
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

      Built to perform, day after day

      With SteamGlide soleplate

      • Steam 40g/min;130g steam boost
      • SteamGlide soleplate
      • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
      • 2400 Watts
      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

      2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      The calc pill breaks down calc so you can flush away easily

      The calc pill breaks down calc so you can flush away easily

      After time calc builds up in your iron. This pill breaks down the calc in pieces so you can calc clean your iron easily. This cleaning needs to happen once a month.

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

      The iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. If it is left on it's heelrest it will switch off in 8 minutes. When left on the soleplate or on the side, it only takes 30 seconds before the iron shuts off.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        300  ml
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Extra stability
        Rubber bumper
        Power cord length
        1.8 m

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1.2  kg
        Product dimensions
        29.5 x 11.6 x 19.5

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide
        Spray
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Variable steam settings
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        1.8  m

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 40 gr/min
        Steam Boost
        Up to 130 gr/min

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips Online Shop

          Early access to exclusive offers

          Be the first to hear about new products and sales

          *

          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

          What does this mean?
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.