  Speed and result
    Steam iron

    GC3106
    Speed and result

    EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

    Steam iron

    Speed and result

    EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

    Speed and result

    EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

    Steam iron

    Speed and result

    EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!

      Speed and result

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      Vertical steam for crease removal in hanging fabrics

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

      Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Continuous high steam ouput for better crease removal

      Continuous high steam helps to remove though creases easily.

      Technical Specifications

      • Comfortable ironing

        Additional comfort
        360 degree cord freedom
        Water tank capacity
        300  ml

      • Crease removal

        Continuous steam
        Up to 30 gr/min
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 75 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Easy to set up and store
        Integrated cord storage solution
        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide soleplate

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50-60
        Power
        1900
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions
        285 x 120 x 145
        Product weight
        1,3

