Great results, minimum effort
This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great results, minimum effort
This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother! See all benefits
Great results, minimum effort
This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother! See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great results, minimum effort
This Philips steam iron offers you not only extra convenience because of the large water inlet, extra-long cord and water-level indicator; its new SteamGlide soleplate also makes ironing easier and smoother! See all benefits
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
The uniquely pointed tip allows you to iron even the hardest to reach areas.
With the extra-large water inlet, adding water to your iron is quick and easy. It only takes a few seconds, and there’s no more risk of spilling water everywhere!
With the extra-long cord, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!
The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.
Comfortable ironing
Crease removal
Easy to use
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions