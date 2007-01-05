2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC651/02
Power with precision
This incredibly compact and perfectly designed iron gives you great results wherever you are. Thanks to its powerful steam and unique ergonomic grip, removing creases is just as effective and effortless as when you use your regular iron.
Ironing brand
Steam 6g/min;45g steam boost
Non-stick soleplate
800 Watts
The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.
This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.
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