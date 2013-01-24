Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
ID
1

Search terms

Hairclipper series 3000

Hair clipper

HC3426/15
Find support for this product
Overall Rating / 5
  • Kids safe, family perfect! Kids safe, family perfect! Kids safe, family perfect!
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

    HC3426/15
    Find support for this product

    Kids safe, family perfect!

    Cutting your family's hair has never been easier! The adjustable kid & adult combs, innovative cutting element and self-sharpening blades provide expert hair clipping technology for even the most sensitive skin & softest hair in the family. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

    Kids safe, family perfect!

    Cutting your family's hair has never been easier! The adjustable kid & adult combs, innovative cutting element and self-sharpening blades provide expert hair clipping technology for even the most sensitive skin & softest hair in the family. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all series-hair-clippers

      Kids safe, family perfect!

      with DualCut Technology and kids comb

      • Stainless steel blades
      • Kids comb
      • 13 length settings
      • 60mins cordless use/8h charge
      Includes a kids comb with 12 adjustable lengths: 1-23mm

      Includes a kids comb with 12 adjustable lengths: 1-23mm

      The kid-friendly comb, with rounded tips and short teeth is especially suitable for the youngest members of your family. It glides smoothly over the skin without scratching, to give a safe and pleasant haircut every time. Simply select and lock in the length you want by using the adjustable comb which provides 12 length settings from 1 to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Self-sharpening steel blades for long-lasting sharpness

      Self-sharpening stainless steel blades for long-lasting sharpness.

      Easy to select and lock in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

      Easy to select and lock in 13 length settings: 0.5 to 23mm

      Simply select and lock in the length you want with the adjustable comb which provides 12 lock-in length settings from 1mm to 23mm, with precisely 2mm between each length. Or you can use it without the comb for a close 0.5mm trim.

      'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

      'Quick release' blades for easy cleaning

      Simply click open the detachable head to quickly release and wash the blades.

      2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

      2yr guarantee plus 3yrs when you register the product online

      All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a worldwide guarantee and worldwide voltage compatibility. Simply register your clipper on www.philips.com/5years to receive an additional 3 years on top of your standard 2-year Philips guarantee, giving you a 5-year worldwide warranty in total.

      The blades never need oiling

      The blades never need oiling

      No oil needed, for easy maintenance and to save you time.

      60 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      60 minutes of cordless use after an 8-hour charge

      Use the clipper corded or cordless for maximum power and freedom, with 60 minutes of cordless power after 8 hours of charging.

      Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

      Double-sharpened cutting element with reduced friction

      Power through any hair type with our advanced DualCutTechnology, which combines a double-sharpened cutting element with low-friction engineering. The innovative cutting element is designed to perform time after time, cutting hair twice as fast as regular Philips clippers.*

      Technical Specifications

      • Power system

        Charging time
        8  hour(s)
        Running time
        60 minutes
        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Operation
        Corded and cordless

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        41  mm
        Number of length settings
        13
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 2mm  mm
        Cutting element
        Stainless steel blades
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 23  mm
        Kid-friendly hair comb
        0.5-23mm adjustable baby comb

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed
        Cleaning
        Washable blades

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        • Yes
        • Plus 3-years with registration

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Versus its Philips predecessor

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.