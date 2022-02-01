Search terms

EN
ID
1

Hairclipper series 3000

Hair clipper

HC3525/15
Overall Rating / 5
  • Constant power, easy haircut Constant power, easy haircut Constant power, easy haircut
    -{discount-value}

    Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

    HC3525/15
    Overall Rating / 5

    Constant power, easy haircut

    With Hairclipper 3000 you achieve an easy, quick and even haircut, time after time. The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening metal blades remain as sharp as day one without oiling See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: IDR541,900.00

    Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

    Constant power, easy haircut

    With Hairclipper 3000 you achieve an easy, quick and even haircut, time after time. The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening metal blades remain as sharp as day one without oiling See all benefits

    Constant power, easy haircut

    With Hairclipper 3000 you achieve an easy, quick and even haircut, time after time. The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening metal blades remain as sharp as day one without oiling See all benefits

    Suggested retail price: IDR541,900.00

    Hairclipper series 3000 Hair clipper

    Constant power, easy haircut

    With Hairclipper 3000 you achieve an easy, quick and even haircut, time after time. The DuraPower technology ensures a long-lasting battery performance, while the self-sharpening metal blades remain as sharp as day one without oiling See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Series Hair clippers

      Constant power, easy haircut

      DuraPower technology: increase battery lifetime

      • Self-sharpening metal blades
      • 13 length settings
      • 45mins cordless use/8h charge

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • Removable cutter
        • Washable blades
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

      • Ease of use

        Maintenance free
        No oil needed

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Cutting system

        Cutter width
        41mm
        Cutting element
        Self-sharpening metal blades
        Number of length settings
        13
        Range of length settings
        From 0.5 to 23 mm
        Precision (size of steps)
        By 2mm

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Run time
        45 minutes

      • Accessories

        Comb
        • Adjustable hair comb
        • Extra adjustable beard comb
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          * This field is mandatory

          Receive 15% off your first purchase on the Philips Online Shop

          Early access to exclusive offers

          Be the first to hear about new products and sales

          *
          I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
          What does this mean?

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.