Classic

Dry iron

HD1173/50
    -{discount-value}

    Classic Dry iron

    HD1173/50
    This Iconic Philips Classic dry iron is redesignd to offer comfortable ironing with Slim tip soleplate, Comfortable handle for extra grip , redesigned Extra stable heel rest and Improved ceramic coating , which now lasts 2 times longer* See all benefits

    Classic Dry iron

    Classic Dry iron

      • Ceramic soleplate
      • 350W
      • 1.7 m cord length
      Slim tip soleplate reaches easily in tricky areas

      The slim tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the most tricky areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.

      Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.

      Comfortable handle with texturing for easy grip

      The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.

      The light weight iron helps to iron with less effort

      The light weigh iron combined with the non stick coating helps to glide easily and remove wrinkles faster .

      Easy temperature control

      An elevated temperature control is easy to operate and precise. You will always have the right temperature for your garment.

      Non-stick soleplate coating

      The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.

      Cord winder for easy cord storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.

      Temperature light indicates when the iron is hot enough

      Temperature light goes on when the iron is heating up and goes off when the solepalte temperature has reached the set level.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        1.7  m

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Design

        Color
        Pink

