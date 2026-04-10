HD1175/20
Smooth on fabrics, strong on style
Philips’ new most advanced dry iron feature CeraPlus non-stick soleplate for smooth, effortless results on any ironable garment. Its lightweight build and ergonomic handle make ironing more comfortable than ever.See all benefits
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Philips new CeraPlus soleplate glides smoothly on every ironable garment for effortless perfection. It does not stick to your garment, is scratch resistant, and easy to keep clean
Effective dewrinkling on thick and delicate fabrics in just a few strokes for crisp results on all your garments
Thanks to the light weight of the device, you can iron your garments effortlessly even during longer sessions
Engineered for long‑lasting performance and tested to withstand intensive use, ensuring consistent glide and reliability over time.
Ideal also for ironable delicate fabrics, our Easy Temperature Control sets the right temperature for all your needs, including synthetics and silk
Designed with a pleasant ergonomic shape that fits naturally in your hand, the iron handle ensures a secure, slip‑free grip and effortless control while ironing
The iron heats up in less than one minute, so it's ready whenever you are. No long waits or wasted time, just turn it on and start smoothing out wrinkles right away
The iron is easy to store as the cord can be wrapped around the heel rest with the practical cord fix
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached, so you always know when the iron is ready
The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy, so you can conveniently iron shirts without interruptions
The precision tip of the soleplate allows to reach easily in the trickiest areas, such as between the buttons, when making pleats and in the corners.
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