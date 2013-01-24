Home
Anti-calc iron accessory

HD1900/00
  To protect your Aquazur iron
    Anti-calc iron accessory

    HD1900/00

    To protect your Aquazur iron

    For extending the life span of your Aquazur iron descaling is important. This disposable anti-scale cassette HD1900/00 filters the water in your iron. When the cassette is saturated it should be replaced. Need a new one? Order it here! See all benefits

    Check compatibility data

    • Suitable for Aquazur HI835

    Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

    From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

    Technical Specifications

    • Replaceable part

      Fits product type:
      HI835

    • Fits product type

      HI835
      yes

