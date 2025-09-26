2 year warranty
0.54L
400W
White
5 Auto Menus
0.54L compact size as perfect cooking volume and storage for small families.
5 auto cooking menus with multiple-function for rice, dishes, soup and more features
Highly anti-scratch for long lasting durability. Enable even and stable heating yet highly anti-scratch performance.
4.9
of 5
7
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Derek61
26/09/2025
Singapore
Verified buyer
Great rice cooker
The rice cooker looks good and does what it was meant to do well. Its very easy to use and you get good quality ok cooked rice
This review was made for Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L
This review was made for Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L
Ridleysretro
21/09/2025
Singapore
Verified buyer
Simple and stylish modern rice cooker
It’s sleek and small yet able to cook rice for 2-4 person depending on their appetite. Also stylish with pink and white colour. Overall pleasant use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L
GenZ04
20/09/2024
Singapore
Very cutesy, very demure..
Love the colour and design and how compact it is. I can easily put this away in my kitchen cabinet when I'm done cooking. Just nice for our little family of 3 (2 adults and 1 toddler).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L
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