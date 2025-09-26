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  • Compact, Versatile, Easy Cooking!
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  • Compact, Versatile, Easy Cooking!
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

Rice Cooker 3000 SeriesMini Rice Cooker 0.54L

HD3064/33

4.9
| (7) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Compact, Versatile, Easy Cooking!
Philips 3000 Series. Cook with perfect compact size for small family with 5 auto menu for effortless cooking of rice, dishes and more.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Perfect size for small families with 5 auto menus

Compact, Versatile, Easy Cooking!

  • 0.54L

  • 400W

  • White

  • 5 Auto Menus

Perfect Compact Size for small families

Perfect Compact Size for small families

0.54L compact size as perfect cooking volume and storage for small families.

5 Auto Cooking Menus

5 Auto Cooking Menus

5 auto cooking menus with multiple-function for rice, dishes, soup and more features

Bakuhanseki Coating Inner Pot

Bakuhanseki Coating Inner Pot

Highly anti-scratch for long lasting durability. Enable even and stable heating yet highly anti-scratch performance.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

7

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

26/09/2025

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Great rice cooker

The rice cooker looks good and does what it was meant to do well. Its very easy to use and you get good quality ok cooked rice

This review was made for Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L

This review was made for Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L

21/09/2025

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Simple and stylish modern rice cooker

It’s sleek and small yet able to cook rice for 2-4 person depending on their appetite. Also stylish with pink and white colour. Overall pleasant use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L

20/09/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Very cutesy, very demure..

Love the colour and design and how compact it is. I can easily put this away in my kitchen cabinet when I'm done cooking. Just nice for our little family of 3 (2 adults and 1 toddler).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice Cooker 3000 Series HD3064/62 Mini Rice Cooker 0.54L

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 