HD3111/33
The ultimate, long lasting inner pot
Bakuhanseki coating boasts non-toxicity and up to 6X improved scratch resistance*. Integrated with other inner pot coating materials such as alloy & ceramic, it allows you to cook with ease and ensure a great result.See all benefits
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Bakuhanseki coating which is super durable and 6X harder. Bakuhanseki is natural stone and contains minerals and micro-nutrient elements.
6 layers for better heat conductivity, and extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly.
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