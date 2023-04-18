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    Rice Cooker 3000 Series Rice Cooker Inner Pot

    HD3111/33

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    The ultimate, long lasting inner pot

    Bakuhanseki coating boasts non-toxicity and up to 6X improved scratch resistance*. Integrated with other inner pot coating materials such as alloy & ceramic, it allows you to cook with ease and ensure a great result.

    See all benefits

    Rice Cooker 3000 Series Rice Cooker Inner Pot

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    The ultimate, long lasting inner pot

    with the Bakuhanseki coating

    • Bakuhanseki coating
    • 6 layers
    • 1.8L
    State of the art Bakuhanseki coating is 6X harder

    State of the art Bakuhanseki coating is 6X harder

    Bakuhanseki coating which is super durable and 6X harder. Bakuhanseki is natural stone and contains minerals and micro-nutrient elements.

    6 layers for better heat conductivity

    6 layers for better heat conductivity, and extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Design and finishing

      Material of main body
      Metal

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Product Compatibility

      Compatible with
      HD4515/30, HD4515/33, HD4515/85, HD4515/90, HD4515/91

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    • Philips rice cooker inner pot is made of 6-layer ProCeramic+ while conventional rice cooker inner pot is made of non-stick coating.
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