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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker
Discontinued
Support
HD3118/30
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User Manual Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker
Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 48 hours. - English
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