2 year warranty
Discontinued
Golden Pot with big handle
Smart 3D heating
48hr keep warm
Big capacity of 2L
Black Outer Coating: helps to retain heat, keeping the rice warm and fresh 2. Protective Resin: protects the alloy making the pot firmer and more durable 3. Extra Thick Alloy: Evenly conducts heat to ensure that every single grain of rice is boiled and cooked throughout, giving you the desired texture 4. Champagne Gold Base: spreads the heat throughout the whole pot during cooking so the rice is fluffy and tastier 5. Super Rigid Crystal Coating: non-stick and anti-scratch for easy cleaning and enhanced durability
High gloss non-stick coating by Whitford for easy cleaning
Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Emak Fachryqal
30/12/2020
Indonesia
Penanak Nasi Terbaik Yang Pernah Saya Miliki
Memasak Nasi Tanpa Membuat Nasi Menjadi Kuning & Berkerak Itu Keinginan Saya & Keluarga, Saya Sangat Rekomendasi Banget Merk Philips...
Pros
Lebih Awet Aslinya Saya Beli Tahun 2017 Sampai Sekarang Masih Bagus
Cons
Tidak Ada
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3127/32 Penanak Nasi
Date of Use 2018-12-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3127/32 Penanak Nasi
Date of Use 2018-12-29
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers