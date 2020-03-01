Search terms

EN
ID
  • Delicious rice, just as you remember it Delicious rice, just as you remember it Delicious rice, just as you remember it

    Daily Collection Rice cooker

    HD3131/31

    Delicious rice, just as you remember it

    Philips state of the art 5-layer ProCeramic+ coating is 5X harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked for you and your family to enjoy for up to 48 hours

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Daily Collection Rice cooker

    Similar products

    See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

    Delicious rice, just as you remember it

    With the ultimate, long lasting ProCeramic+ pot

    • ProCeramic+ pot
    • Smart 3D heating
    • 48hr keep warm
    • Big capacity of 2L
    Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

    Smart 3D heating system cooks rice evenly

    Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain

    Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

    Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

    Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 48 hours

    Extra large 2.0L capacity serves up to 14 people

    Extra large 2.0L capacity serves up to 14 people

    Extra large 2.0L capacity, ideal to serve up to 14 people

    Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

    Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

    Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly

    Easy to remove inner pot thanks to stay cool handles

    Easy to remove inner pot thanks to stay cool handles

    Easy to remove inner pot thanks to the specially designed stay cool handles

    Enhanced design removes foam and prevents overfow

    Enhanced design removes foam and prevents overfow

    Enhanced design removes foam and prevents overfow

    Fully detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

    Fully detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

    Fully detachable inner lid for easy cleaning. The inner lid also encompasses a unique design that can efficiently remove foam and prevent overflow during cooking

    State of the art ProCeramic+ coating is 5x harder

    State of the art ProCeramic+ coating is 5x harder

    ProCeramic plus: up to 5 times more durable than conventional rice cookers*. Its super scratch resistant surface is for longer usage (*Philips rice cooker inner pot is made of 5-layer ProCeramic+ and conventional rice cooker inner pot is made of non-stick coating)

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Measuring cup
      • Spatula
      • Steaming tray/basket

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Power
      400  W
      Voltage
      220  V
      Frequency
      50  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      Blue

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Exclusive access and promotions

    Tips & tricks

    Philips innovation information for a healthy lifestyle

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.