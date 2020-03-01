HD3131
Delicious rice, just as you remember it
Philips state of the art 5-layer ProCeramic+ coating is 5X harder than normal coatings ensuring your pot lasts longer and thanks to the 3D heating system, every grain is well cooked for you and your family to enjoy for up to 48 hoursSee all benefits
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Smart 3D heating system cooks the rice from all directions, delivering great tasting rice grain by grain
Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 48 hours
Extra large 2.0L capacity, ideal to serve up to 14 people
Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly
Easy to remove inner pot thanks to the specially designed stay cool handles
Enhanced design removes foam and prevents overfow
Fully detachable inner lid for easy cleaning. The inner lid also encompasses a unique design that can efficiently remove foam and prevent overflow during cooking
ProCeramic plus: up to 5 times more durable than conventional rice cookers*. Its super scratch resistant surface is for longer usage (*Philips rice cooker inner pot is made of 5-layer ProCeramic+ and conventional rice cooker inner pot is made of non-stick coating)
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