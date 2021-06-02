2 year warranty
Discontinued
Bakuhanseki coating inner pot
Smart 3D heating
48hr keep warm
Big capacity of 2L
Easy carrying out the innerpot when you cook different varieties.
Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 48 hours
Extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly
5.0
of 5
9
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Kiasatina
02/06/2021
Indonesia
Useful everyday product
I've used this rice cooker everyday for months and it always produce a good quality rice, the pot inside looks lux and thick and made this product last long. The red colour look so good and I like the timer featured it has, which gives me flexibility when I don't have a lot of time but I have to cook rice. Thank you Philips for this useful product!
Pros
Design, quality, durability
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3138/32 Rice cooker
Date of Use 2021-02-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3138/32 Rice cooker
Date of Use 2021-02-01
15/06/2021
Indonesia
Si JAGO MERAH
Dari awal cari cari produk untuk memehuni kebutuhan rumah tangga baru dan akhirnya ketemu si jago merah ini, dan juga ternyata bagus banget worth it untuk pasangan muda seperti gue soalnya di lapisi dengan bakuhanseki jadi gak lengket sama sekali.. keceeeee banget..
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3138/32 Penanak nasi
Date of Use 2021-05-14
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3138/32 Penanak nasi
Date of Use 2021-05-14
yvidhiatama
13/06/2021
Indonesia
Hasil Nasi yang Cepat dan Sempurna!
Waktu aswal beli produk ini awalnya ingin nyenengin ibu sendiri karena kita membutuhkan rice cooker yang baru. Setelah memakainya selama beberapa minggu, ibu saya sangat senang dengan produk ini karena proses masaknya yang cepat dibandingkan rice cooker lainnya dalam menghasilkan nasi. Selain itu, nasi yang dihasilkan dari rice cooker tidak lengket dan mudah dibersihkan berkat teknologi Bakuhanseki yang ditawarkan pada produk.
Cons
Sama halnya seperti Rice cooker lain, jika dicabut dan tidak dihangatkan, nasi akan menguning
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3138/32 Penanak nasi
Date of Use 2020-05-13
This review was made for Viva Collection HD3138/32 Penanak nasi
Date of Use 2020-05-13
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers