Search terms

EN
ID
  • Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family

    3000 Series Digital Rice Cooker

    HD4515/30

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family

    "Smart 3D" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly, together with the long lasting Bakuhanseki coating inner pot makes great tasty rice and dishes for every meal.

    See all benefits

    3000 Series Digital Rice Cooker

    Similar products

    See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

    Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family

    With “Smart 3D” and long lasting Bakuhanseki pot

    • Smart 3D heating
    • Bakuhanseki coating
    • Multifunction
    • 10 menus
    • 1.8L
    10 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

    10 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

    10 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice and multigrain for a variety of dishes.

    State of the art Bakuhanseki coating is 6X harder

    State of the art Bakuhanseki coating is 6X harder

    Bakuhanseki coating which is super durable and 6X harder. Bakuhanseki is natural stone and contains minerals and micro-nutrient elements.

    Smart 3D heating

    Smart 3D heating

    "Smart 3D" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly.

    Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

    Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

    Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 48 hours

    5 layers for better heat conductivity

    5 layers for better heat conductivity

    5 layers for better heat conductivity, and extra thick alloy ensures every grain is cooked perfectly.

    Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

    Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

    Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time for easy operation.

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning

    Detachable inner lid for easy cleaning.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Rice scoop
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Capacity
      1.8  L
      Voltage
      220  V
      Wattage
      400  W

    • Design

      Color
      White and grey

    • General specifications

      Automatic keep-warm function
      Yes
      Multi-menu selections*
      Yes
      Detachable and washable inner lid
      Yes
      Cooks a variety of rice*
      Yes
      Quick cook for plain rice
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Register

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Exclusive access and promotions

    Tips & tricks

    Philips innovation information for a healthy lifestyle

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.