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    Rice cooker 3000 series Philips Digital Rice Cooker

    HD4515/92

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Choose tasty variety with 18 effortless programs

    The seamless user interface (UI) enables effortless one-touch selection from 18 optimized meal-occasion programs. Includes local recipes suited for different meals or snacks throughout the day.

    See all benefits

    Rice cooker 3000 series Philips Digital Rice Cooker

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    See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

    Choose tasty variety with 18 effortless programs

    Reinvent your favorite daily recipes

    • 18 meal occasion programs
    • Smart 3D heating
    • Durable inner pot
    • 1.8L
    • Metal housing
    Anti-overflow valve

    Anti-overflow valve

    The anti-overflow valve prevents water overflow in case of overdosed water input, ensuring a smooth cooking experience.

    6-layer Alloy inner pot with Maifanshi coating

    6-layer Alloy inner pot with Maifanshi coating

    Maifanshi coating boasts non-toxicity and up to 6x improved scratch resistance*. Integrated with other inner pot coating materials such as alloy and ceramic, it allows you to cook with ease and ensure a great result.

    Intelligent cooking curve to ensure perfect cooking result

    Intelligent cooking curve to ensure perfect cooking result

    Smartly control the temperature and duration of different cooking stages based on your chosen rice type and texture. Let the smart temperature sensors monitor and optimize heat energy to deliver the perfect aroma, flavor and mouth-feel.

    Smart 3D heating system for powerful heat energy

    Smart 3D heating system for powerful heat energy

    Plate heaters installed at the top, side and bottom produce powerful heat energy, guaranteeing a refreshing, aromatic taste with every rice grain.

    18 optimized programs with seamless UI

    18 optimized programs with seamless UI

    Our rice cooker's seamless user interface enables you to select from a menu of 18 effortless meal-occasion programs with one-touch simplicity.

    Keep Warm function for the perfect temperature every time

    Our handy Keep Warm function means you can have your rice whenever you're ready. When activated, your cooked grains will stay fresh, fluffy and at the perfect temperature for up to 24 hours.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Plastic steam tray
      Yes
      Measuring cup
      Yes
      Spatula
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Voltage
      220  V
      Power
      400  W
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

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