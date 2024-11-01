HD4716/30
Great Tasty Rice and Dishes Anytime!
Enjoy perfectly fluffy rice all day long with the Philips Digital Rice Cooker 3000 Series. Ensure the ideal texture of white and fluffy rice for up to 48 hours, explore 16 auto cooking menus for an effortless variety cooking experience!See all benefits
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Lock in the perfect level of moisture for white and fluffy rice. Thanks to our innovative FreshDefense technology, featuring a specially designed dual-channel steam valve that seals in extra moisture, the rice remains moisture throughout the day!
Our innovative FreshDefense technology maintains extra moisture through precise temperature control and air circulation by continuously bringing in good air while releasing bad air from the specially designed steam valve, ensuring that your rice stays white and fluffy for up to 48 hours*.
Our innovative FreshDefense Technology ensures a consistent temperature and optimizes heat retention, limiting bacteria growth for up to 48 hours **. This enables you to enjoy worry-free eating with every meal.
Specially designed with a 60⁰ rounded bottom, providing 50% more heating surface ensures that every grain is evenly heated for perfectly cooked rice.***
The inner pot is powerfully heated from the top, bottom and side combine with smart cooking chip precisely control heat and temperature for efficient cooking and aromatic results every time.
The 5-layer aluminum inner pot, with a thickness of 2.5 mm, is extra thick, effectively enhancing heat distribution.
Bakuhanseki coating offers a combination of non-toxicity, non-stick functionality, and exceptional durability, ensuring scratch resistance.
Handles on the inner pot stay cool to the touch for easy lifting and carrying to the table.
Prepare perfect, fluffy rice for up to 10 people with just the touch of a button and worry-free cooking with food-grade materials and certified by international authorities. PFOA, BFR and PVC free.
16 auto menus tailored for a variety of dishes, including rice, soup, cake, baby porridge, and more. Customize your favorite mouthfeel from soft to firm in rice and enjoy the convenience of automatic keep warm for up to 48 hours. Ensure a perfectly delicious meal with effortless convenience.
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