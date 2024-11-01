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  • Great Tasty Rice and Dishes Anytime! Great Tasty Rice and Dishes Anytime! Great Tasty Rice and Dishes Anytime!

    3000 Series Philips Digital Rice Cooker

    HD4716/32

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Great Tasty Rice and Dishes Anytime!

    Enjoy perfectly fluffy rice all day long with the Philips Digital Rice Cooker 3000 Series. Ensure the ideal texture of white and fluffy rice for up to 48 hours, explore 16 auto cooking menus for an effortless variety cooking experience!

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    3000 Series Philips Digital Rice Cooker

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    See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

    Great Tasty Rice and Dishes Anytime!

    White and Fluffy Rice up to 48 Hours

    • Large capacity of 1.8 L / 10 cups of rice
    • FreshDefense Technology
    • Bakuhanseki coating
    • 16 cooking menus
    Promising Fluffy Rice Every Time

    Promising Fluffy Rice Every Time

    Lock in the perfect level of moisture for white and fluffy rice. Thanks to our innovative FreshDefense technology, featuring a specially designed dual-channel steam valve that seals in extra moisture, the rice remains moisture throughout the day!

    White and Fluffy Rice All Day

    White and Fluffy Rice All Day

    Our innovative FreshDefense technology maintains extra moisture through precise temperature control and air circulation by continuously bringing in good air while releasing bad air from the specially designed steam valve, ensuring that your rice stays white and fluffy for up to 48 hours*.

    Worry-free eating with every meal.

    Worry-free eating with every meal.

    Our innovative FreshDefense Technology ensures a consistent temperature and optimizes heat retention, limiting bacteria growth for up to 48 hours **. This enables you to enjoy worry-free eating with every meal.

    Powerful Even Cooking with Upgraded Spherical Pot

    Powerful Even Cooking with Upgraded Spherical Pot

    Specially designed with a 60⁰ rounded bottom, providing 50% more heating surface ensures that every grain is evenly heated for perfectly cooked rice.***

    Deep Heat Penetration with Smart 3D Heating System

    Deep Heat Penetration with Smart 3D Heating System

    The inner pot is powerfully heated from the top, bottom and side combine with smart cooking chip precisely control heat and temperature for efficient cooking and aromatic results every time.

    Premium 5-layer Thick Pot Enhance Heat Distribution

    Premium 5-layer Thick Pot Enhance Heat Distribution

    The 5-layer aluminum inner pot, with a thickness of 2.5 mm, is extra thick, effectively enhancing heat distribution.

    High Quality Bakuhanseki Coating Enable Worry-Free Cooking

    High Quality Bakuhanseki Coating Enable Worry-Free Cooking

    Bakuhanseki coating offers a combination of non-toxicity, non-stick functionality, and exceptional durability, ensuring scratch resistance.

    Convenient Handles for Effortless Mobility

    Convenient Handles for Effortless Mobility

    Handles on the inner pot stay cool to the touch for easy lifting and carrying to the table.

    Large 1.8 L capacity makes up to 10 cups of rice

    Large 1.8 L capacity makes up to 10 cups of rice

    Prepare perfect, fluffy rice for up to 10 people with just the touch of a button and worry-free cooking with food-grade materials and certified by international authorities. PFOA, BFR and PVC free.

    16 optimized menus, and keep warm up to 48 hours

    16 optimized menus, and keep warm up to 48 hours

    16 auto menus tailored for a variety of dishes, including rice, soup, cake, baby porridge, and more. Customize your favorite mouthfeel from soft to firm in rice and enjoy the convenience of automatic keep warm for up to 48 hours. Ensure a perfectly delicious meal with effortless convenience.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Steam basket
      • Measuring cup
      • Spoon

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220  V
      Power
      400  W
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      273 x367 x 255  mm

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      100% recycled materials

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    • *Compare with HD4515
    • **Under the "Keep Warm" mode for up to 48 hours. Experimental data for reference only.
    • ***Compare with HD3119
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