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2 year warranty
Cooking
All series
Rice cooker
Discontinued
Support
HD4729/60
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User Manual Philips Rice cooker - English
Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. The Philips' rice cooker HD4729/60 with automatic cooking programs preserve the freshness and nutrients in every bowl of rice. - English
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