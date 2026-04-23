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  • Enjoy lighter option of high quality rice anytime! Enjoy lighter option of high quality rice anytime! Enjoy lighter option of high quality rice anytime!
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    Philips Low Sugar Rice Cooker 5000 Series Rice cooker

    HD4812/50

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Enjoy lighter option of high quality rice anytime!

    Customized Texture with Two Low-Sugar Rice Cooking Options. “Low Sugar Soft" provides up to 52% sugar reduction and up to 52% calorie reduction, and "Low Sugar Regular" provides up to 26% sugar reduction and up to 27% calorie reduction.*

    See all benefits

    Philips Low Sugar Rice Cooker 5000 Series Rice cooker

    Similar products

    See all Multicooker and Rice Cooker

    Enjoy lighter option of high quality rice anytime!

    Lighter option, still fluffy and delicious

    • Low Sugar Rice
    • FreshDefense Technology
    • 18 cooking menus
    • Keep warm up to 48 hours
    • Large capacity of 1.8L/10 cups of rice
    Enjoy tasty low-sugar rice

    Enjoy tasty low-sugar rice

    Enjoy tasty low-sugar rice with our unique designed stainless-steel basket and dedicated cooking programs featuring precise temperature control to deliver perfect cooking results.*

    Customized Texture with Two Low-Sugar Rice Options

    Customized Texture with Two Low-Sugar Rice Options

    Features technology “Low Sugar Soft" provides up to 52% sugar reduction and up to 52% calorie reduction, and "Low Sugar Regular" provides up to 26% sugar reduction and up to 27% calorie reduction.*

    White and Fluffy Rice All Day

    White and Fluffy Rice All Day

    Our innovative FreshDefense technology maintains extra moisture through precise temperature control and air circulation by continuously bringing in good air while releasing bad air from the specially designed steam valve, ensuring that your rice stays white and fluffy for up to 48 hours.***

    18 optimized menus, and keep warm up to 48 hours

    18 optimized menus, and keep warm up to 48 hours

    18 auto menus tailored for a variety of dishes, including rice, soup, cake, baby porridge, jam, and more. Customize your favorite mouthfeel from soft to firm in rice and enjoy the convenience of automatic keep warm for up to 48 hours. Ensure a perfectly delicious meal with effortless convenience.

    Convenient Handles for Effortless Mobility

    Convenient Handles for Effortless Mobility

    Handles on the inner pot stay cool to the touch for easy lifting and carrying to the table.

    Powerful Even Cooking with Upgraded Spherical Pot

    Powerful Even Cooking with Upgraded Spherical Pot

    Specially designed with a 60⁰ rounded bottom, providing 50% more heating surface ensures that every grain is evenly heated for perfectly cooked rice.**

    Deep Heat Penetration with Smart 3D Heating System

    Deep Heat Penetration with Smart 3D Heating System

    The inner pot is powerfully heated from the top, bottom and side combine with smart cooking chip precisely control heat and temperature for efficient cooking and aromatic results every time.

    Premium 6-layer Extra Thick Pot Enhance Heat Distribution

    Premium 6-layer Extra Thick Pot Enhance Heat Distribution

    The 6-layer aluminum inner pot, with a thickness of 2.5 mm, is extra thick, effectively enhancing heat distribution.

    Large 1.8 L capacity makes up to 10 cups of rice

    Large 1.8 L capacity makes up to 10 cups of rice

    Prepare perfect, fluffy rice for up to 10 people with just the touch of a button and worry-free cooking with food-grade materials and certified by international authorities. PFOA, BFR and PVC free*.

    Premium Far-infrared Binchotan Coating Enhances Intense Heat

    Premium Far-infrared Binchotan Coating Enhances Intense Heat

    Binchotan coating generates far-infrared heat, effectively speeding up heat transfer, evenly distributing heat throughout the pot, and consistently maintaining intensive heat during cooking, ensuring that every grain of rice is perfectly fluffy.

    Stainless steel design for long-lasting durability

    Stainless steel design for long-lasting durability

    The stainless steel body ensures high durability and long-lasting usage.

    Unique design of scratch protection basket

    Unique design of scratch protection basket

    The stainless-steel basket features a special design with a scratch-protection ring to reduce scratch between the basket and the inner coating, enhancing durability.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Warranty
      2 years

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      400W
      Voltage
      220V
      Frequency
      50/60Hz

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      Stainless Steel Steam basket
      Included Accessories 2
      Measuring cup
      Included Accessories 3
      Spoon

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      100% recycled materials

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    Reviews

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    • *"Low sugar" refers to the reduction in carbohydrate by cooking 2 cups of jasmine rice using low-sugar menu vs. regular white rice firm menu in HD4812/50. Rice contains very little natural sugar, and results vary per test.
    • **Specially designed with a 60⁰ rounded bottom, providing 50% more heating surface ensures that every grain is evenly heated for perfectly cooked rice.* (Check the 60 degree claim)
    • ***Under the "Keep Warm" mode for up to 48 hours. Experimental data for reference only.
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