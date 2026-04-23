HD4812/50
Enjoy lighter option of high quality rice anytime!
Customized Texture with Two Low-Sugar Rice Cooking Options. “Low Sugar Soft" provides up to 52% sugar reduction and up to 52% calorie reduction, and "Low Sugar Regular" provides up to 26% sugar reduction and up to 27% calorie reduction.*See all benefits
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Enjoy tasty low-sugar rice with our unique designed stainless-steel basket and dedicated cooking programs featuring precise temperature control to deliver perfect cooking results.*
Features technology “Low Sugar Soft" provides up to 52% sugar reduction and up to 52% calorie reduction, and "Low Sugar Regular" provides up to 26% sugar reduction and up to 27% calorie reduction.*
Our innovative FreshDefense technology maintains extra moisture through precise temperature control and air circulation by continuously bringing in good air while releasing bad air from the specially designed steam valve, ensuring that your rice stays white and fluffy for up to 48 hours.***
18 auto menus tailored for a variety of dishes, including rice, soup, cake, baby porridge, jam, and more. Customize your favorite mouthfeel from soft to firm in rice and enjoy the convenience of automatic keep warm for up to 48 hours. Ensure a perfectly delicious meal with effortless convenience.
Handles on the inner pot stay cool to the touch for easy lifting and carrying to the table.
Specially designed with a 60⁰ rounded bottom, providing 50% more heating surface ensures that every grain is evenly heated for perfectly cooked rice.**
The inner pot is powerfully heated from the top, bottom and side combine with smart cooking chip precisely control heat and temperature for efficient cooking and aromatic results every time.
The 6-layer aluminum inner pot, with a thickness of 2.5 mm, is extra thick, effectively enhancing heat distribution.
Prepare perfect, fluffy rice for up to 10 people with just the touch of a button and worry-free cooking with food-grade materials and certified by international authorities. PFOA, BFR and PVC free*.
Binchotan coating generates far-infrared heat, effectively speeding up heat transfer, evenly distributing heat throughout the pot, and consistently maintaining intensive heat during cooking, ensuring that every grain of rice is perfectly fluffy.
The stainless steel body ensures high durability and long-lasting usage.
The stainless-steel basket features a special design with a scratch-protection ring to reduce scratch between the basket and the inner coating, enhancing durability.
General Specification
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