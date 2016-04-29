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  • Powerful cooking, more variety Powerful cooking, more variety Powerful cooking, more variety

    5000 series Induction cooker

    HD4902/60

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Powerful cooking, more variety

    2000W strong power ensures fast and efficient heating, and local relevant menus provide a variety of choice for contemporary cook.

    See all benefits

    5000 series Induction cooker

    Similar products

    See all Induction Cooker

    Powerful cooking, more variety

    Efficient heating, various cooking menus

    • 2000W
    • 5 power levels
    • 3 menus
    5 power levels to meet all cooking needs

    5 power levels to meet all cooking needs

    5 power levels suitable for different cooking needs.

    Overheating protection

    Overheating protection

    Overheating protection for safe cooking.

    Easy to clean

    Easy to clean

    Glossy glass plate is easy to clean.

    2000W high power

    2000W high power

    Thanks to 2000W high power, the Philips Induction cooker can ensure fast and efficient heating, which helps cookware bottom to reach high temperature in an instant.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1  m
      Power
      2000  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • General specifications

      Product features
      Automatic shut-off

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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