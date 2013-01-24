Home
      Fantastic taste and rich aroma

      Superior Coffee Boil & Brew system

      • With glass jug
      • Boil and brew system
      • Aluminium
      Boil & Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

      Boil & Brew system for ultimate aroma and taste

      The Philips coffeemaker has a unique Boil & Brew system. Water is boiled first and then flows through ground coffee. Thanks to high brewing temperature reaching 93°C or higher, this ensures the richest flavor and superior aroma for your filter coffee.

      Drip stop

      Drip stop

      Drip stop to interrupt brewing whenever you want to poor a cup of coffee

      Automatic shut-off after 1 hour

      Automatic shut-off after 1 hour

      1 hour after brewing coffee, the coffee machine will shut-off automatically and save energy.

      Cable storage

      Cable storage

      Storing the cable under the coffeemaker will avoid cable clutter for a clean kitchen work top.

      Dishwasher-proof parts for easy and convenient cleaning

      Dishwasher-proof parts for easy and convenient cleaning

      Dishwasher-proof parts for easy and convenient cleaning.

      Aroma jug

      For 8-12 cups, designed to optimally preserve the coffee flavour.

      Technical Specifications

      • Ultimate taste and aroma

        Boil and brew system
        Yes

      • Good filter coffee made easily

        Water level indication
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Supported coffee types
        Ground coffee
        Power
        1250  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Cord length
        1.0  m
        Brewing time
        11  minute(s)
        Capacity
        1.1/ 8 - 12 cups  Litres / cups

      • Design specifications

        Bowl, cover, pusher
        Yes
        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        210 x 210 x 490  mm
        Weight (incl. packaging)
        3.0  kg
        Weight appliance
        2.3  kg
        Color(s)
        Aluminium

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug
        Jug
        Yes

