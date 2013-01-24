Flip the plate to grill your way
Philips table grill with duo plate. The smooth surface is ideal for gently cooking food like vegetables, fish and shrimp; ribbed surface for grilling pieces of meat like steak, hamburgers or sausages with irresistible grilling stripes. See all benefits
The duo plate is reversible and therefore lets you cook with either a ribbed or smooth grilling surface, so that you can enjoy your food exactly the way you like. The smooth plate is suitable for cooking small pieces of food. The ribbed surfaces create that irresistible flame-grilled effect on your pieces of meat.
Excess grease is drained to dishwasher safe grease tray
Non-stick surfaces allow you to cook without any added oil, so you only taste the flavour of food
Sloped grill makes the excess fat flow into grease tray therefore decreases the smell and smoke
Wide temperature range (70°C to 230°C) to choose the ideal temperature for each ingredient so that you ensure the perfect results for every food
Dishwasher-safe plate, which is detachable, enables easy cleaning
