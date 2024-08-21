2 year warranty
Discontinued
With glass jug
White blue
Translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank.
The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.
Dishwasher-proof parts for easy cleaning
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Dr. G
21/08/2024
Philippines
Best coffee maker I've ever had!
This coffee maker is elegantly designed, simple, durable, and reliably delivers delicious hot coffee. I've used this every morning for over 10 years and I've never had any trouble with it. I liked it so much that I bought two (home and office), and I threw away the other coffee makers I had. I'm sad to see it is no longer available.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7466/70 Coffee maker
Date of Use 2022-08-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7466/70 Coffee maker
Date of Use 2022-08-20