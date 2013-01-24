Home
Viva Collection

Coffee maker

HD7583/50
    Glass jug for drip filter coffee maker

    Elegant metallic Philips coffeemaker for people who look for an easy to use and reliable coffeemaker. This coffeemaker offers good value for money. It has a smart and compact design for easy storage. See all benefits

      Glass jug for drip filter coffee maker

      holds 10 to 15 cups, compact design

      • With glass jug
      • Silver
      The translucent water tank shows the water level in the tank

      Illuminated power switch

      Light indicates that the Philips coffee machine is switched on.

      Cord storage

      For easy storage of redundant cord length.

      Drip stop

      Drip stop to interrupt brewing whenever you want to poor a cup of coffee

      Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Detachable swing filter for easy handling

      1.3 L capacity for 10 - 15 cups

      The jug of this coffeemaker will fit 1.3 L coffee, enough for 10 to 15 cups - depending on your cup size.

      Comfortable grip for a steady pour

      The handle of the coffee machines jug is designed in such a way as to provide a comfortable and steady grip even if the jug is completely filled.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Silver

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        220 x 220 x 290  mm
        Water tank capacity
        1.2  L
        Packaging weight
        1.94  kg
        Max capacity in cups of coffee
        10 to 15 cups
        Product weight
        1.42  kg

      • General specifications

        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        Dishwasher-safe parts
        Translucent water tank
        Yes
        Illuminated power switch
        Yes
        Dish-washer-proof parts
        Yes
        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Detachable filter holder
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Coffee jug type
        Glas aroma jug
        Power
        1000  W
        Cord length
        88  cm
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Brewing time
        9  minute(s)

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Steel silver
        Bowl, cover, pusher
        Plastic (polypropylene)

      • Accessories

        Jug
        Yes

