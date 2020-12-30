2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD7692/30
Have it your way, exactly your way
This sophisticated coffeemaker combines excellent quality in aroma with great design. The strength control feature allows you to brew your coffee to your taste whenever you want, the insulated jug keeps your coffee fresh and hot for longer.
With thermal jug
Made in Germany
White
The high-speed pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee faster with the optimal coffee aroma.
Adjust the intensity of your coffee from mild, medium or intense coffee.
The Philips coffee machine will remind you when to descale your appliance. Regular descaling ensures the best taste of your coffee and prevents lime scale from tap water.
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