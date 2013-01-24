Home
Pure Essentials

Coffee maker

HD7692/30
Overall Rating / 5
    -{discount-value}
    This sophisticated coffeemaker combines excellent quality in aroma with great design. The strength control feature allows you to brew your coffee to your taste whenever you want, the insulated jug keeps your coffee fresh and hot for longer.

      Have it your way, exactly your way

      My Aroma Control for personal strength setting

      • With thermal jug
      • Made in Germany
      • White
      1.400 Watt

      1.400 Watt

      The high-speed pump of your Philips coffee machine will prepare your coffee faster with the optimal coffee aroma.

      Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

      Strength select for adjusting the intensity of your coffee

      Adjust the intensity of your coffee from mild, medium or intense coffee.

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

      Direct automatic shut-off for energy saving and safety

      After brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. The thermal jug will ensure that the coffee stays hot.

      Detachable water tank for easy filling

      Detachable water tank for easy filling

      The water tank is detachable, which makes it easy to fill water or clean the water tank.

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      Swing filter holder for easy filling of coffee

      The filter holder is opened by swinging it to the side, which makes the filling of coffee easy. The filter holder is also detachable, for easy cleaning.

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Cable storage for easy placement in your kitchen

      Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.

      Unbreakable stainless steel insulated jug

      Unbreakable stainless steel insulated jug

      The unbreakable stainless steel insulated jug of this Philips coffee machine maintains perfect temperature and aroma for hours.

      Decalcification indicator light

      The Philips coffee machine will remind you when to descale your appliance. Regular descaling ensures the best taste of your coffee and prevents lime scale from tap water.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Your filter coffee your way

        Automatic switch-off
        Yes

      • Good filter coffee made easily

        Water level indication
        Yes
        Detachable filter holder
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Illuminated power switch
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        382 x 196 x 395  mm
        Water tank capacity
        1.2  L
        Packaging weight
        3.2  kg
        Product weight
        2.7  kg

      • Technical specifications

        Coffee jug type
        • Unbreakable thermal jug
        • Glas aroma jug
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Supported coffee types
        Ground coffee
        Country of origin
        • Made in China
        • Designed in the Netherlands
        Power
        1400  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Brewing time
        < 10  minute(s)
        Capacity
        1.2 L / 10-15 cups
        Cord length
        88  cm

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        HD 7692/30 White/stainless steel/ red accents

