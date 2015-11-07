2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD8325/01
Authentic Italian Espresso every day
The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.
Class
This special Crema filter guarantees a long-lasting, delicious Crema – whatever coffee blend you may choose.
For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee pads
High pressure ensures that the ground coffee entire aroma is always fully extracted
2.3
of 5
6
Reviews
nivli
07/11/2015
United Kingdom
I have this product for years and I love it!
I don't usually write reviews on the web, but when I saw the only review making such injustice for this product - I had to counter it. I have had the Saeco HD8325 for several years now and I love it! I just can't see what the other lady here is complaining about. Yes, you have to use some force to remove the brewing head - but this is what makes it a good machine - it got a perfect seal when the brewing head is screwed in. Also, it's fully metal one, nice and sturdy. And No, No excessive force is required and the ladies can handle it as well, not as she described it. it's fast and easy to handle. you fill water, put the water tank in (make sure it clicks into place!), put some ground coffee into the brewing head (or use the pod filter instead), screw it in and turn on the machine. once the red light is on - put the cup, turn the (only!) knob to the left - and espresso is poring. If you want extra crema just slightly turn the handle of the brewing head a bit to the right. frothing takes a little practice, but seriously. Once you get a good jag, it's just sticking the steam wand in, heating the milk and pulling it up and down gently. that's it. You don't have to be a genius. it's easy to clean and it looks like the day I bought it. It's a great machine for coffee lovers who aren't totally lazy. it makes great coffee and it doesn't take a lot of space on your counter.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine
redhand32
16/04/2013
US
Verified buyer
Espresso and Capachino can be complicated on crummy machines !
...but this isn't one of them. If you can, buy an expensive Espresso maker. If can't buy this moderately priced product which makes very good Espresso and Cappuccino, at a moderate price. Good bang for the buck. When you are better off, trade up then. In the meantime, you can "wake up and smell the Espresso" here !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8325/47 Manual Espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8325/47 Manual Espresso machine
henjapa
02/01/2016
US
Verified buyer
Great but poor option for repairs
To be fair, as a product, it is great and I love it. However, if you want to send the product for repair (after the warranty is expired), there is not much choice. In my case, the closest authorized repair facility is in North Carolina where as I live in Virginia.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8325/47 Manual Espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8325/47 Manual Espresso machine