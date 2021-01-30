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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker HD9045/30
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Bread maker

Discontinued

Viva CollectionBread maker

HD9045/30

4

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Wake up to fresh bread every day

You will love the irresistible smell of fresh warm bread every morning! It's very simple…. Add your ingredients at night, set the delay timer for next morning, and let the Philips bread maker do the rest.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Bake any flavour. It's easy and delicious!

Wake up to fresh bread every day

  • 14-menu

  • 1000 g

Integrated non-slip handles for easy and safe handling

If you need to move your breadmaker or store it in a cupboard, you’ll be glad of the sturdy integrated non-slip handles that make it easy to lift and move around.

The base stays cool and safe to touch

The base stays cool and safe to touch

14 pre-set programs to bake bread, make dough and even jam

14 pre-set programs to bake bread, make dough and even jam

The Philips breadmaker has 14 easy-to-use preset programs that bake any bread to perfection, from rich and satisfying whole wheat to gluten free, French and sweet varieties. It also makes specialty breads such as Borodinsky, Easter bread and delicious dough for pasta, even jams too. Whatever you bake, it's always delicious and easy to do because the pre-sets take care of the temperature and time for the best possible results. If you're in a hurry, you can use rapid program for quicker result, or even super rapid program that just bake in one hour only.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

30/01/2021

Indonesia

Indonesia

Love it! On my 2nd one as I use it twice a day

The “French bread” setting and recipe turns out perfectly every time! The same recipe on the dough setting also delivers perfect pizza dough or shape any way you like and bake a conventional oven for baguette etc... if you’re not getting great results with this product, the problem is you or tge quality of your ingredients! Anyways try and buy the best quality ingredients and alway weight them!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9045/30 Bread maker

Date of Use 2019-01-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9045/30 Bread maker

Date of Use 2019-01-29

21/03/2019

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

bread maker

So far i have been using this bread maker for 2 year and make the bread twice per week ..have very satisfaction on the bread quality,have no complaint on it..only the tray bottom part nut have been loosing may be due to wear and tear after 2 years.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9045/30 Bread maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9045/30 Bread maker

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 