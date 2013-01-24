14 pre-set programs to bake bread, make dough and even jam

The Philips breadmaker has 14 easy-to-use preset programs that bake any bread to perfection, from rich and satisfying whole wheat to gluten free, French and sweet varieties. It also makes specialty breads such as Borodinsky, Easter bread and delicious dough for pasta, even jams too. Whatever you bake, it's always delicious and easy to do because the pre-sets take care of the temperature and time for the best possible results. If you're in a hurry, you can use rapid program for quicker result, or even super rapid program that just bake in one hour only.