2 year warranty
Discontinued
Wake up to fresh bread every day
You will love the irresistible smell of fresh warm bread every morning! It's very simple…. Add your ingredients at night, set the delay timer for next morning, and let the Philips bread maker do the rest.
14-menu
1000 g
If you need to move your breadmaker or store it in a cupboard, you’ll be glad of the sturdy integrated non-slip handles that make it easy to lift and move around.
The base stays cool and safe to touch
The Philips breadmaker has 14 easy-to-use preset programs that bake any bread to perfection, from rich and satisfying whole wheat to gluten free, French and sweet varieties. It also makes specialty breads such as Borodinsky, Easter bread and delicious dough for pasta, even jams too. Whatever you bake, it's always delicious and easy to do because the pre-sets take care of the temperature and time for the best possible results. If you're in a hurry, you can use rapid program for quicker result, or even super rapid program that just bake in one hour only.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Walt D
30/01/2021
Indonesia
Love it! On my 2nd one as I use it twice a day
The “French bread” setting and recipe turns out perfectly every time! The same recipe on the dough setting also delivers perfect pizza dough or shape any way you like and bake a conventional oven for baguette etc... if you’re not getting great results with this product, the problem is you or tge quality of your ingredients! Anyways try and buy the best quality ingredients and alway weight them!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9045/30 Bread maker
Date of Use 2019-01-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9045/30 Bread maker
Date of Use 2019-01-29
lohkh
21/03/2019
Malaysia
Verified buyer
bread maker
So far i have been using this bread maker for 2 year and make the bread twice per week ..have very satisfaction on the bread quality,have no complaint on it..only the tray bottom part nut have been loosing may be due to wear and tear after 2 years.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9045/30 Bread maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9045/30 Bread maker
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers