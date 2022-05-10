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  • Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!* Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!* Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*
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    Airfryer 3000 Series L Single Pot

    HD9100/80

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

    Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to RapidAir Technology. Download the NutriU app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day.

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    Airfryer 3000 Series L Single Pot

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    Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

    Thanks to RapidAir technology

    • RapidAir Technology
    • 3.7L
    • Black
    Healthy frying with RapidAir technology

    Healthy frying with RapidAir technology

    RapidAir Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

    Fry with up to 90% less fat*

    Fry with up to 90% less fat*

    The Philips Airfryer 3000 Series uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*

    Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

    Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

    Discover hundreds of mouthwatering, tasty, quick, and healthy recipes for your Airfryer. HomeID recipes are curated by nutrition experts, making it easy to make the right choices every day.

    Recipes personalized to your preferences

    Recipes personalized to your preferences

    Receive daily recipe recommendations that suit your family's preferences. The more you use HomeID, the better it can tailor delicious recipe ideas to your needs. Get inspired by other cooks and follow people with similar tastes***.

    12-in-1 Cooking functions

    12-in-1 Cooking functions

    The Philips Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, and many more.

    Homemade. Made easy.

    Homemade. Made easy.

    Unleash the full potential of your Airfryer to cook meals that are tastier and healthier. Explore time-saving features and strengthen your cooking skills to make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.

    Adjustable time and temperature control

    Adjustable time and temperature control

    The integrated timer allows you to preset cooking times of up to 60 minutes. The auto shutoff function includes a sound to let you know your dish is ready. A fully-adjustable temperature control lets you preset the best heat setting for the food you're cooking, up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, tasty chicken and more all prepared at the right temperature for the ideal amount of time.

    Easy to clean single pot with a smooth inner design.

    Easy to clean single pot with a smooth inner design.

    All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1500  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Voltage
      220-240 V (50Hz) / 220-230 V (60Hz)

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight appliance
      2.75  kg
      Dimension of product (LxWxH)
      250*380*300mm
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      4.8  kg

    • General specifications

      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature control
      80 - 200 °C
      Time control
      Up to 60 minutes
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Cooking methods
      • Frying
      • Grilling
      • Baking
      • Roasting
      • Reheat
      BPA free inner coating
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Cooking Functions

      High air flow
      • • Fry
      • • Roast
      • • Grill
      • • Bake
      • • One-pot cooking
      • • Stir-fry
      • • Saute
      • • Cook from frozen
      • • Reheat
      • • Defrost
      • • Dehydrate
      • • Toast

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    Reviews

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    • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
    • *Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.
    • **Available only in countries with a NutriU community

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