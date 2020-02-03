Adjustable time and temperature control

The integrated timer allows you to preset cooking times of up to 60 minutes. The auto shutoff function includes a sound to let you know your dish is ready. A fully-adjustable temperature control lets you preset the best heat setting for the food you're cooking, up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, tasty chicken and more – all prepared at the right temperature for the ideal amount of time.