Philips brings the World’s No.1 Airfryer to everyone’s home. Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the NutriU app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day. See all benefits
Rapid Air Technology, with its unique “starfish” design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.
The Philips Essential Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*
Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.
Receive daily recipe recommendations that suit your family’s preferences. The more you use NutriU, the better it can tailor delicious recipe ideas to your needs. Get inspired by other cooks, and follow people with similar tastes***.
Touch a button and cook. Preset programs include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.
Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.
The new Philips Essential Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat! Cook your food to perfection every time, no matter what you choose to make.
Philips is the world's leading low-fat fryer brand**
Unleash the full potential of your Airfryer to cook meals that are tastier and healthier. Explore time-saving features and strengthen your cooking skills to make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.
Our team of experts have been perfecting the Airfryer technology for over 10 years.
All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.
