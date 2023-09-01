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    Airfryer Airfryer 5000 Series Connected

    HD9255/90

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Healthier. Tastier. Easier. And now connected

    13-in-1 Connected Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill roast, and many more, remotely. The ultimate cooking experience to make healthy, tasty recipes at home, controlled remotely and easier than ever.

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    Airfryer Airfryer 5000 Series Connected

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    Healthier. Tastier. Easier. And now connected

    • Rapid Air technology
    • 800 g, 4,1 L
    • Connected
    • Black
    Full versatility and multifunctionality, all in one airfryer

    Full versatility and multifunctionality, all in one airfryer

    The new Philips 5000 Series Connected airfryer has 13 different cooking functions: fry, bake, grill, roast and reheat. Also select from fries, chicken, fish and much more for great results, every time.

    Remote monitor the progress via HomeID app from anywhere

    Remote monitor the progress via HomeID app from anywhere

    With your Airfryer paired to HomeID, remotely select a program or recipe and monitor the cooking from wherever you need, and relax – so you can come home to hot, fresh food.

    Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

    Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

    The Philips 5000 Series Connected Airfryer has a starfish design and swirls hot air to the create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil - healthy every time.

    Touch screen with 7 presets for easy selection

    Touch screen with 7 presets for easy selection

    Touch a button and cook. 7 handy pre-sets for frozen snacks, fresh fries, chicken, fish, meat, grilled vegetables and muffins.

    Endless recipe inspiration from chefs and NutriU users

    Endless recipe inspiration from chefs and NutriU users

    Endless inspiration with Philips NutriU recipes from our expert chefs and millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get.

    4.1 Liters - Up to 4 portions in one go

    4.1 Liters - Up to 4 portions in one go

    Compact design meets capacity in the Philips 5000 Series Connected Airfryer, the 4.1L capacity is all you need to cook a variety of meals.

    Amazon Alexa compatible

    Amazon Alexa compatible

    Enjoy hands-free cooking, with Amazon Alexa enabled.

    Time and energy efficient

    Time and energy efficient

    Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with up to 70% less energy and up to 50% faster than a traditional oven.****

    QuickClean with dishwasher-safe removable parts

    QuickClean with dishwasher-safe removable parts

    All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating. Our Airfryer closed basket also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional frying

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1400 W
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Capacity
      4.1L
      Transparent lid
      No
      Interface
      Digital
      Cord length
      0.8 m
      Keep warm function
      Yes
      Programs
      7 presets
      Number of baskets
      1
      Removable basket
      Yes
      Timer
      Yes
      Remote control
      No
      Internet connectivity
      Yes
      Technology
      Rapid air technology
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      Yes
      Power light
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature indicator
      Yes
      Coolwall enclosure
      Yes
      Maximum temperature (°C)
      200
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Warranty
      2
      Single or dual basket
      Single Basket
      Connectivity
      Connected

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      360mm
      Product Width
      264mm
      Product Height
      295mm
      Product Weight
      4.55 kg
      Product Dimension
      360 x 264 x 295 mm

    • Durability

      Case
      > 90% recycled content
      Manual
      100% recycled paper

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    • Number of recipes may vary per country
    • *Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
    • **Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
    • ***Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.

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