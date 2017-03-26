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  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat* Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat* Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*
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    Viva Collection Airfryer

    HD9623/10

    Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*

    With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food.

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    Viva Collection Airfryer

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    Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat*

    Thanks to patented TurboStar technology

    • TurboStar
    • Low fat fryer
    • Black, 1425W, 0.8kg
    Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

    Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

    Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”

    Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

    Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

    The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy to follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.

    Tasty food in less time: no pre-heating required

    Tasty food in less time: no pre-heating required

    Philips Airfryer is ready to use immediately. Integrally faster from start to end it drives every day usage by superiority along the whole cooking process.

    Easy clean in 90 secs- QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh

    Easy clean in 90 secs- QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh

    With Philips’ Airfryer QuickClean basket which includes a removable non-stick mesh, cleaning becomes easier and faster. The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.

    Fry, bake, grill and roast your favorite foods at home

    Fry, bake, grill and roast your favorite foods at home

    Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.

    Large 0.8 kg capacity, 20% compacter*

    Large 0.8 kg capacity, 20% compacter*

    The new Airfryer has been designed with compactness in mind (20% smaller) while still enabling to cook large amount of food (800 gr). With its reduced size it blends in perfectly onto the kitchen counter-top and serves delicious meals for the whole family. Its thoughtful size enables every day usage and a world of possibilities.

    Unique TurboStar technology for healthier frying

    Unique TurboStar technology for healthier frying

    The unique Philips TurboStar generates fast superheated air to fry your food with little to no added oil. Philips Airfryer also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

    Up to 50% more homogenous end results-TurboStar technology*

    Up to 50% more homogenous end results-TurboStar technology*

    The innovative Philips TurboStar technology swirls the hot air rapidly through the whole basket. This results in more homogenous heat distribution and therefore 50% more evenly fried food*. There is no need for turning- even when food is piled up. In addition, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food.

    Universal EasyClick handle - easily exchange accessories

    Universal EasyClick handle - easily exchange accessories

    Philips' new universal EasyClick handle helps you mix and match the right cooking accessory and achieve the best results for your key dishes- every day. Additionally it allows for compacter storage after use.

    Detachable parts- dishwasher safe

    Detachable parts- dishwasher safe

    The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.

    Grill pan accessory for more versatile recipes

    Enjoy more of your favorite foods with the grill pan accessory. Perfect for grilling fish, meat, vegetables and more in an easy, quick & healthier way.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Recipe booklet
      • Grill pan

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220  V
      Power
      1425  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Capacity basket
      0.8  kg

    • Design

      Color
      Black & silver

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      365x266x292  mm
      Weight of product
      5,3  kg

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cool wall exterior
      • Cord storage
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Non-slip feet
      • On/off switch
      • Ready signal
      • Temperature control
      • Power-on light
      • Quickclean
      • Recipe book & App
      Technology
      TurboStar technology
      Time control
      Up to 30 minutes

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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    • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
    • measured vs Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen fries, evaluated on browning and doneness
    • versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity can fit 800 gr of fries

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