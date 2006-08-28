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  • Effective pain relief Effective pain relief Effective pain relief

    InfraCare infrared lamp

    HP3621

    Effective pain relief

    Deep penetrating warmth from infrared lamp

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    InfraCare infrared lamp

    Similar products

    See all Infrared lights

    Effective pain relief

    Deep penetrating infrared warmth

    • 200W
    • Focused treatment area
    Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

    Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

    Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.

    Technical Specifications

    • Focused treatment

      Infrared halogen lamp
      200  W
      Treatment area
      20x30  cm

    • Effective pain relief

      Deep penetrating warmth
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      200  m
      Power
      200  W
      Voltage
      110 or 220-230  V
      Insulation
      Class II (double isolation)
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Lifetime of lamps
      500  hour(s)

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      1.2  kg
      Product dimensions
      20x30.9x17.2 (WxHxD)  cm
      A-box dimensions
      29x40.4x74.5 (WxHxD)  cm
      F-box weight
      1.6  kg
      Qnt. on Euro pallet
      60  pcs
      No. of F-boxes in A-box
      3  pcs
      A-box weight
      4.8  kg
      F-box dimensions
      28x38.6x24.5 (WxHxD)  cm

    • Logistic data

      Country of origin
      Germany
      CTV code
      884362101000

    • Safety

      IEC certified
      Complies to IEC 60601 and 60335

    • Easy to use

      Adjustability
      0-40 degrees (backwards)
      On/off switch
      Yes
      Soft-touch handgrip
      for easy transport and positioning

    • Medical appliance

      Medical Device Directive
      • 2007/47/EC
      • MDD 93/42/EEC

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