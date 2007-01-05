Search terms

Multi-Styler

HP4680/00
    Make your hair dreams come true

    It’s a girl’s world. The Girl Glam multistyler has five styling attachments so you can change your style as many times as you change your mind. The perfect styler for gorgeous girls who want to get their own way. See all benefits

      Girl Glam

      • 5 attachments
      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      Cool tip for easier and safer use

      The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool; you can safely hold it while you're styling for optimal ease of use.

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

      Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

      Ready to use indicator

      Ready to use indicator

      This shows when the styler has reached the right temperature, so you can instantly see when you’re ready to style.

      On/off indication light

      On/off indication light

      Included: hairclips for easy styling

      Use the hairclips to make sections, this will help you to style all your hairs easily.

      Safety stand for easy use

      The safety stand enables you to put the curler down safely during use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Weight and dimensions

        A-box dimensions
        485x270x245 mm
        A-box weight
        7,6 g

      • Weight and dimensions

        F-box dimensions
        230x220x60 mm
        F-box weight (including product)
        0,88 g
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        8

      • Technical specifications

        Color/finishing
        Transparant cerise pink with rouge pink
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Power
        max. 16 W
        Voltage
        220-230 V
        Material housing styler
        PC

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of net product incl. attachements
        730 g

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

