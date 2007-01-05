2 year warranty
HP4680/00
Make your hair dreams come true
It’s a girl’s world. The Girl Glam multistyler has five styling attachments so you can change your style as many times as you change your mind. The perfect styler for gorgeous girls who want to get their own way.
5 attachments
The Ceramic plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect straight and shiny hair.
This attachement gives your hair a great funky texture.
Just follow the curves to create the most beautiful ringlets, it has never been so easy!
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